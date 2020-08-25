Lithuania's former president receives Poland's Kaczyński award

Lithuania's former president Valdas Adamkus has been presented with the Polish Lech Kaczyński Prometheus Award for his efforts to further regional cooperation.

Adamkus accepted the award on Tuesday in Vilnius from the hands of Poland's former foreign minister Anna Fotyga.

Adamkus, who was Lithuania's president from 1998 to 2009, said he was very glad and moved to receive the award.

“I am very glad as it's always nice to meet with friends, like-minded people who share a similar understanding of the times and the world,” Adamkus said.

He said Lech Kaczyński, Poland's president in 2005–2010, was one of such friends, calling him a great politician with a clear vision how to unite the region and make it a cultural and economic centre of Europe.

“I was lucky [...] to have had a major gift, this person's friendship. President Kaczyński was my close friend and comrade and we fought for Europe's freedom and unity side by side,” Adamkus said.

Valdas Adamkus and Lech Kaczynski / BNS

In his speech, Adamkus also expressed regret that joint infrastructure and energy projects between Lithuania and Poland launched some 20 years remained unfinished.

“I still have hope to see new highways and railways built in the near future, meeting modern standards, for our countries to be connected by energy networks, pipelines, modern telecommunication channels. It's been 20 years now, but these links have not been finished yet,” he said.

Lech Kaczynski was killed in a plane crash in Russia on April 10, 2010, along with a number of Polish political leaders and dignitaries on their way to the 70th anniversary of the Katyn Massacre.

He was the twin brother of Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party that has been accused of endangering the rule of law in the country.