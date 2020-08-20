Despite coronavirus pandemic, wages in Lithuania continue to grow

The growth of wages in Lithuania slowed down during three months of coronavirus quarantine, but bounced back in June to the level seen at the start of the year, according to figures released by the state social security fund SoDra on Thursday.

Some 14,000 more people were hired than fired in July, a sign that people are returning to the labour market, according to SoDra.

"The impact of Covid-19 slowed the growth of people's labour income during the quarantine period, but in June, income growth was as fast as at the beginning of the year," Kristina Zitikytė from SoDra told reporters.

"The situation would be a bit more complicated today if it weren't for [government] subsidies [for quarantine-affected businesses]," she added.



Hotel, tourism and catering businesses registered the largest increase in employee numbers in July. However, the sectors that had to shut down during the quarantine showed the slowest growth of wages, according to Zitikytė.

In July, the average year-on-year labour income grew by 11.4 percent, the rate last registered in February, Zitikytė said.

She noted, however, that the income growth cannot be sustainable because of the impact of subsidies.



In the second quarter of 2020, Lithuania's average monthly wages rose by 5.3 percent year-on-year to 1,319 euros (before taxes), compared with 10 percent growth rate in the first quarter.

The official number of full-month workers fell by 27,000, or 2.2 percent, over the quarter, according to SoDra's figures.

The ‘hire-fire’ balance was positive both in June and July, Zitikytė said.

Almost 25,000 more people were fired than hired during the nationwide coronavirus quarantine period that lasted between March 16 and June 17.



