Coronavirus update: 32 new cases, outbreak at beauty parlour

Lithuania has confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases and one death over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

This brings the country's total number of cases to 2,528 and death toll to 82. Another 13 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

Twenty-five people have caught the virus after coming in contact with an infected person, while circumstances surrounding seven new cases are currently unclear. There have been no infections contracted abroad over the past 24 hours.

Six of the new cases are linked to an outbreak at Wash and Blow, a beauty parlour in Lithuania's second largest city Kaunas.

Eight cases of Covid-19 are linked to the cluster, which is connected to an earlier outbreak at Adform Kiemelis venue in Kaunas’ Old Town. A worker from the Wash and Blow salon had been in contact with a person who had contracted the virus at the venue.

Three of the new cases are linked to the same venue in Kaunas – all of them visited an event on August 6. In total, 49 people infected with the virus are linked with the Adform Kiemelis cluster.

In total, 686 people are still ill and 1,747 have recovered. Some 3,146 people are currently in isolation. The country has since June 1 registered 156 cases of coronavirus infection contracted abroad.

A total of 594,478 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Lithuania so far, including 4,973 over the past 24 hours.