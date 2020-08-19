Coronavirus update: 23 new cases in Lithuania, 3,062 people in self-isolation

On Wednesday, Lithuania’s authorities confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,496.

Sixteen people have become ill after coming in contact with an infected person, and nine of them are connected with existing clusters. One person contracted the coronavirus in Belarus, and another in Ukraine.

The circumstances surrounding five new infections are currently unclear.

In all, 81 people have died of Covid-19, and 13 who had the virus have died of other causes. Meanwhile, 663 people are still ill with the virus and 1,739 have recovered.

Currently, 3,062 people are in self-isolation, including those who had contact with an infected person, as well as those who have come back from countries most affected by the pandemic.