As Lithuania declares Greece unsafe, tourism sector fears losses

The Lithuanian government’s decision on Monday to include Greece in the list of countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic may put the country’s tourism sector in danger, according to Lithuanian Tourism Association.

"Following the pandemic, Greek islands have been probably the only destination for tour operators. The closure of this destination is a huge blow to the tourism sector," Milda Plepytė-Rainienė, head of the association, told BNS.



Arrivals from Ireland, Denmark, Greece, the UK and Nepal are required to self-isolate for two weeks as of Tuesday.

Last week, the association asked the Lithuanian government to allow trips to safe European regions and to consider islands as separate territories. However, the country’s Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga said the islands have not been separated on the list due to disagreements with neighbouring Latvia and Estonia.

However, Plepyte-Rainiene dismissed the need to find a common solution within the Baltic states, as the three countries now allow trips to different countries.



Under the new rules announced on Monday, foreign travellers from countries with over 25 cases per 100,000 must present proof of a negative Covid-19 test carried out within 72 hours before their arrival in Lithuania.



Arrivals from countries with 16–25 cases per 100,000 people, including Greece, must self-isolate for two weeks.



