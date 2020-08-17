Lithuania’s anti-corruption watchdog detains judge in Šiauliai

Special Investigation Service (STT) has detained Raimundas Jurgaitis, a judge from Šiauliai Regional Court in northern Lithuania, who is suspected of corruption and abuse of his official position.

Another four private persons suspected of influence peddling and bribery have also been detained as part of an ongoing pre-trial investigation.

"He is detained, he's a suspect from the moment of his detention. The suspicions are related to abuse of an official position and bribery,” according to STT.

The Prosecutor General's Office says collected evidence provides a reasonable suspicion that Jurgaitis abused his official position and, for his own personal benefit, promised and agreed to accept a bribe from a person.

The suspicions were brought against the judge on Monday after President Gitanas Nausėda lifted his legal immunity.