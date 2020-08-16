Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 64 cases of Covid-19 over weekend

Lithuanian authorities confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday.

Twenty-two of the cases confirmed on Sunday have been diagnosed in Kaunas district. Thirteen of them are connected to an outbreak at Adform Kiemelis venue in the Old Town. In all, 28 people from the venue have fallen ill with the virus.

One case on Saturday, and two new cases on Sunday, are connected with an outbreak at the National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Vilnius.

In Lithuania, 617 people are still ill with the coronavirus and 1,705 have recovered.

Eighty-one people have died of Covid-19 in the country so far, and another 13 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

A total of 578,700 tests have been carried out in Lithuania so far, including 2,452 over the past 24 hours.