Lithuania plans to open borders to all EU countries

The Lithuanian government plans to lift entry restrictions imposed on EU member states due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft government resolution.

Under the existing rules, only Lithuanian citizens are allowed to return from countries most affected by the coronavirus, and foreigners are barred from entering the country.

If the Cabinet backs the Interior Ministry's proposal on Monday, EU residents will be able to come to Lithuania without any restrictions, but will still have to self-isolate for two weeks.

The new rules would also apply to the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.