News

2020.08.15 10:54

Lithuania plans to open borders to all EU countries

BNS2020.08.15 10:54
Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The Lithuanian government plans to lift entry restrictions imposed on EU member states due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a draft government resolution.

Under the existing rules, only Lithuanian citizens are allowed to return from countries most affected by the coronavirus, and foreigners are barred from entering the country.

If the Cabinet backs the Interior Ministry's proposal on Monday, EU residents will be able to come to Lithuania without any restrictions, but will still have to self-isolate for two weeks.

The new rules would also apply to the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.

Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport
Vilnius Airport
1 / 1D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vilnius Airport
# News# Baltics and the EU# Coronavirus

Most popular

Search