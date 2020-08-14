We have slowed bloodshed in Belarus, says Lithuanian president

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says his proposed plan for the resolution of the ongoing crisis in Belarus has helped to slow violence against protesters.

"We have slightly slowed the bloodshed and I hope we will stop it completely," the Lithuanian president told reporters after his meeting with visiting Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid in Vilnius on Friday.

Nausėda also said there are incoming signals that the Belarusian authorities are considering his proposal.

"We are also getting certain signals via diplomatic channels as well that the proposals are being monitored and assessed, and once again, I would like to reiterate that the ongoing real changes is the best response to our proposal," Nausėda said.



Having arrived for her first official visit to Lithuania, Estonian President Kaljulaid said the Belarusian authorities' actions would not be tolerated and the presidential election results would not be recognised.

"We cannot consider the recent election free and democratic. Unfortunately, we know little as there were no independent observers in Belarus. All of that does not allow us to accept the election results. The use of force against peaceful protesters cannot be tolerated," she told journalists.

She also said Estonia had called on the European Union to bring the Belarusian authorities and the opposition to the negotiating table.

On Wednesday, Nausėda proposed a three-point plan calling on the Belarusian authorities to end violence against its citizens, release all detained people, and for Alexander Lukashenko to agree on the establishment of "a national council" involving representatives of the government and civil society.

The Belarusian authorities announced on Monday that President Alexander Lukashenko had won a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote in Sunday's election.

The result, dismissed by the opposition as rigged, sparked bloody clashes between protesters and police in Minsk and other Belarusian cities.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the leading opposition candidate, left Belarus for Lithuania on Tuesday.



