Tikhanovskaya is in good spirits, will speak up soon – FM Linkevičius

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius says Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who arrived in Lithuania early Tuesday morning, is in good spirits and will comment on the situation herself soon.

The minister said he spoke with her on the phone on Wednesday.

"Spoke to Svetlana #Tikhanovskaya. She is in good spirits. She will speak up in the near future," Linkevičius tweeted today.

Tikhanovskaya arrived in Lithuania early Tuesday morning. Her representatives say she was forced to leave Belarus because of pressure from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime.

Her husband is detained in Belarus and her children were brought to Lithuania before the election.