Lithuania to ramp up checks on Polish border

Lithuania's police and border guards will intensify checks of travelers across the border with Poland, Interior Minister Rita Tamašunienė says.

Lithuania introduced mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for people arriving from Poland this week in response to the growing number of coronavirus infections in the neighbouring country.

Read more: Lithuania adds Poland, Netherlands, Iceland to travel blacklist

“We are appealing to people to be aware as those arriving from [coronavirus] affected countries or travelling in transit via affected countries should self-isolate. Our services will also take more active steps to check incoming people and police and border forces have been activated,” Tamašunienė said in a statement on Tuesday.

The police and border guards have been working at an increased capacity, she said, adding that the government was considering to involve the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union as well.