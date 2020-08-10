Lithuania suspends passenger trains to Poland

Lithuania state-owned railway company Lietuvos Geležinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) has temporarily suspended passenger services to Poland after the government introduced mandatory two-week self-quarantine for travelers from the neighbouring country.

LTG Link, the company's passenger transportation branch, said the move was aimed at reducing potential risks of spreading the coronavirus.

The service between Kaunas in Lithuania and Bialystok in Poland has not been popular with travelers recently, as most passengers now prefer to travel within Lithuania, the company said.

Relaunched on July 31, the train service had only around 10 passengers per trip on average. Trains ran twice on Saturdays and Sundays, and once on Monday, LTG Link told BNS.

Poland, along with the Netherlands, Iceland, Cyprus and Turkey, was added to Lithuania's list of coronavirus-affected countries on Monday.

