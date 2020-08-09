Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 58 new cases over weekend

Twenty-one new coronavirus cases were reported in Lithuania on Sunday, in addition to 37 cases on Saturday.

Three of Sunday's cases are linked to foreign travel: people were diagnosed after returning from France, Belarus and the UK.

Three more cases are employees of the National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Vilnius. About 600 of the theatre's employees are being tested after its director Jonas Sakalauskas was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this week.

Thirty-seven new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Lithuania on Saturday, the biggest daily increase since April.

The majority of the new cases reported on Saturday, 29, were confirmed in Kaunas County, central Lithuania. Seventeen of them are linked to an outbreak at Hegelman Transporte, a transport firm in Kaunas, which started with an infection brought from Ukraine, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Four of the newly diagnosed infections were contracted abroad: Poland, Malta, Mexico and Germany.

Health officials could not trace the sources of six infections.

Vilnius University's Life Science Lab / J. Stacevičius/LRT.lt

According to the NVSC, 489 people are active cases as of Sunday, but as many as 2,858 are in self-isolation. These include people diagnosed with the virus, their close contacts and travelers from coronavirus-affected countries that are subject to the self-quarantine requirement.

So far, 1,670 people have recovered from the coronavirus. Eighty-one people died of the disease so far, and 13 more were diagnosed with the virus, but died of other causes.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 2,252 Covid-19 cases to date.