Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 37 new cases, 17 in Kaunas transport firm

Thirty-seven new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in Lithuania over Friday, the biggest daily increase since April.

The majority of the new cases, 29, were confirmed in Kaunas County, central Lithuania. Seventeen of them are linked to an outbreak at Hegelman Transporte, a transport firm in Kaunas, which started with an infection brought from Ukraine, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

Four of the newly diagnosed infections were contracted abroad: Poland, Malta, Mexico and Germany.

Health officials could not trace the sources of six infections.

According to the NVSC, 469 people are currently active cases, but as many as 2,885 are in self-isolation. These include people diagnosed with the virus, their close contacts and travelers from coronavirus-affected countries that are subject to the self-quarantine requirement.

So far, 1,668 people have recovered from the coronavirus. Eighty-one people died of the disease so far, and 13 more were diagnosed with the virus, but died of other causes.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 2,231 Covid-19 cases to date.