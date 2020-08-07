Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 23 new cases

Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lithuania over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total count to 2,194, the Health Ministry said on Friday morning.

Six of the new cases were diagnosed to travelers returning from foreign countries. The source of one infection has yet to be traced.

People were diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning from France, SPain, Ukraine, Croatia, Kazakhstan and the UK.

Two cases have been linked to a cluster at a maternity hospital in Kaunas.

One case could be linked to a potential cluster in a Vilnius nightclub whose employee was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to the National Public Health Centre (NVSC).

One of the diagnosed people works at Vilnius City Clinical Hospital and was tested as a precaution after returning from a summer break. The first test came back negative, but the person was tested again after developing Covid-19 symptoms.

Employees and patients at the hospital will be tested, the NVSC said.

Lithuania currently has 442 active cases and 1,658 recoveries.

Eighty-one people have died of Covid-19 in the country so far, and another 13 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

SInce June 1, the country has registered 118 cases of coronavirus infection contracted abroad.

At the moment, 2,820 people are in self-isolation, including infected persons, those who have come into contact with them, and travelers from affected countries.