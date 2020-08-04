Water levels in Lithuania's rivers ‘critically low’

Despite rainy weather throughout July, water levels in Lithuania's major rivers remain critically low, according to hydrologist Juozas Šimkus.

“Water in both the Neris and the Nemunas are half a metre below the usual level for August,” Šimkus, of the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service, told BNS, adding that the situation in the country's northern regions are somewhat better.

Even though July saw more rainfall than usual, it mostly fell in several concentrated rainstorms.

“This raises the water level instantly, but then it quickly falls again,” according to Šimkus.

Lithuania declared hydrological droughts in 2018 and 2019. This year, water levels in the country's rivers have not reached that point yet, according to Šimkus, but one dry week could lead to a drought.

A hydrological drought would mean that the minimal conditions for the survival of natural ecosystems are not ensured.

“The biggest danger is to the fish, since low water means a higher concentration of pollutants and less oxygen,” Šimkus said, adding that some plants survive low water better than others.

“But extremes that go out of the normal limits are never good,” he said.