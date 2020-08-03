US spends €24m to upgrade Lithuanian airbase

The United States has spent 24 million euros to upgrade the Lithuanian airbase in Šiauliai, which houses NATO’s Baltic air policing mission.

On Monday, Lithuania's Defence Ministry said the funds have been spent to develop maintenance hangars, completing various groundworks and installing equipment updates, including arresting gear used to rapidly de-accelerate landing aircraft.



"Twenty-four million euros were allocated in 2016–2020 from the US European Reassurance Initiative to build the new infrastructure,” the ministry said in a statement. “Sixteen objects have been finished and two more are planned to be done by the end of the year.”

According to Lithuanian Defence Vice Minister Eimutis Misūnas, US investments into Lithuania’s defence infrastructure demonstrate that Lithuania remains among the important priorities for US security policy.

“By strengthening capabilities of the Lithuanian Air Force Base, we are ensuring training conditions for US and other NATO allies [...] and contributing to a swift deployment of allies to the other Baltic states and Lithuania,” he said.

According to Misiūnas, US-funded projects increase the defence potentials of the Baltic states, and also help maintain high readiness of Lithuanian, US and other allies’ forces.