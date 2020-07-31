France put on Lithuania's coronavirus blacklist, travelers required to self-isolate

People coming to Lithuania from France will have to self-isolate for two weeks as of Monday, Lithuania's top epidemiologist Loreta Ašokliene has said.

A total of 12 EU member states are on Lithuania's updated blacklist of coronavirus-affected countries – those where Covid-19 infection rates exceed 16 new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks.

These are Spain, France, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, Romania, Austria, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Croatia and Malta.

Lithuanian as well as French and Austrian travelers will be still allowed to come to Lithuania.

However, foreigners will not be allowed to come from Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Portugal, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Croatia and Malta – countries with infection rates above 25.

According to Ašoklienė, the decision about Malta may still change, since the country's Covid-19 infection rate includes migrants rescued from the Mediterranean.

Regular flights from Lithuania to France are now operated by airBaltic, Wizz Air and Ryanair, according to Lithuania's airport operator, Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports).

Poland is also getting close to crossing the line with 15.7 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. It is likely to be put on the list next Friday, Ašoklienė said, meaning that Polish and Lithuanian travelers coming from the country would need to self-isolate.

“We hear they [Poland] are registering a growing number of cases, and we need to monitor the situation, but the rate is very close to the limit,” Ašokliene said, adding that Poland could be put on the list even earlier, if the number of cases goes up fast.

She said the infection rates in Latvia and Estonia were similar, 2.6 cases per population of 100,000. It stands at 5.7 cases per population of 100,000 in Lithuania.