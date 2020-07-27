Lithuanians say coronavirus affected their emotional health

The coronavirus pandemic and the imposed quarantine have negatively affected the emotional health of more than 40 percent of Lithuanian residents, the latest survey by Vilmorus research agency for BNS has shown.

Almost 43 percent of the respondents said their emotional health deteriorated during the pandemic. More than 54 percent said they did not feel any different, while 2.6 percent admitted that their emotional health improved.

Women were slightly more likely than men to report a deterioration in their emotional health due to the coronavirus. Close to 40 percent of males and 45 percent of females said they experienced negative effects.

Young people were found to be the least negatively affected by the pandemic, as fewer than 30 percent have reported a deterioration in their emotional health.

Dainius Pūras, professor at the Psychiatry Clinic of Vilnius University, said that the survey results were a reflection of people’s “normal reaction to an abnormal situation”.

“Lithuanian people are adequately responding to the situation. It would have been strange if the emotional health had not worsened for many people because of the change in living conditions, real threats, and the quarantine,” Pūras told BNS.

According to the professor, the fact that more than half of Lithuanians said their emotional health had not changed could be interpreted as either a swift adaptation to the situation or its denial.

The survey was carried out on July 10–18 and involved 1,001 respondents aged 18 and over coming from 25 towns and 39 villages.