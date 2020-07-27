Lithuania's online health services still down a week after server flooding

Lithuania's electronic health services system, e-sveikata (e-health), has been down for almost a week after its servers were flooded last Monday. It should be brought back online early this week, the country's Centre of Registers said.

“Specialists of the Centre of Registers continued their effort over the weekend to restore the system. Firs of all, data from the back-up storage were being downloaded into the server. The work was completed on Thursday morning. After that, they started importing data into an Oracle data base,” Mindaugas Samkus, a spokesman for the Centre of Registers, told BNS.

“We are doing everything we can and hope that the system could be up and running early this week,” he added.

The e-health system went down following a rainstorm in Vilnius last Monday after a pipe burst and flooded the Centre of Registers' server room.

It led to the failure of many systems operated by the Centre. The e-health system has not been restored yet.