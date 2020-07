Seven new coronavirus cases were reported in Lithuania on Sunday, in addition to 15 confirmed on Saturday.

One person diagnosed with Covid-19 arrived from the United Kingdom on July 23. Another person tested positive in Vilnius after coming from Oman on July 12.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 2,008 coronavirus infections, even though 1,616 people have already recovered and 299 are considered active cases.

So far, 80 people have died from Covid-19 in the country.