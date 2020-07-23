Lithuania's e-health system remains down after flood in server room

Lithuania's e-health services have yet to be restored two days after coming down due to a flooded server room.

Heavy rain on Monday evening caused a burst pipe in the Centre of Registers which houses servers for a number of public data systems.

Doctors have not been able to issue electronic drug prescriptions and pharmacies were barred from servicing them for over two days, while the Centre of Registers has been working to restore the system.

“Data have already been moved to new secure media,” Mindaugas Samkus, the centre's spokesman, told BNS on Thursday morning. “The data are now being uploaded to the system and once the process is completed, we will begin testing the system.”

When asked when the e-health system could be fully restored, Samkus said that every effort was being made to make it happen “as soon as possible”.

The electronic signature service could not be fully restored overnight either, he added.

He said all other systems and registers were functioning as normal.

Many systems run by the Centre of Registers went down when its server room was flooded by a burst pipe after Monday's rainstorm.

With the e-health system offline, medical institutions cannot upload documents, issue e-prescriptions and perform other e-health functions, and patients cannot get medicines at pharmacies under e-prescriptions.

Pharmacists have asked people to postpone purchasing non-essential prescription medicines if possible, and the Health Ministry has urged doctors to temporarily use paper prescriptions.

Economy Minister Rimantas Sinkevičius said on Tuesday that all of the centre's systems, including e-health, would be restored within 24 hours, but the problems turned out to be more complex than expected.

Notaries, the Employment Service and Luminor Bank were still having problems because of the failure on Wednesday.