Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 9 new cases

Nine new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Lithuania over Wednesday, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) announced on Thursday morning.

Most of the new Covid-19 cases, five, were diagnosed in Vilnius County, three of which have been traced to a family event.

Three infections have been contracted abroad, according to the NVSC. Two people were diagnosed with the virus after returning from Sweden and one is believed to have contracted it in the UK.

In all, Lithuania has confirmed 1,960 Covid-19 infections, although only 256 are considered active cases, while 1,611 people have already recovered.

Eighty people have died from Covid-19 in the country.

About 4,000 people were tested for the coronavirus over Wednesday, according to the NVSC.