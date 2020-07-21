Flood in server room brings down Lithuania's e-health system

Lithuania's electronic health services system temporarily came down after a burst pipe flooded the Centre of Registers' server room.

The incident occurred on Monday night following an intense rainstorm in Vilnius.

The Centre of Registers said that no data was lost, but E. Sveikata, the system used to keep patients' medical records and prescribe drugs, was temporarily down on Tuesday.

Economy Minister Rimantas Sinkevičius assured that it would be back within 24 hours.

“A burst pipe flooded the Center of Registres' server room. The data are safe. All connections have been restored or are being restored,” the minister said on Tuesday.

“The worst situation is with E. Sveikata. Apparently, those connections will be restored within 24 hours,” he added.

Among the most seriously affected areas is drug prescription. With the system down, some people will not be able to get their medication.

“The situation is very serious because people come to a pharmacy and most often expect to receive the medicines they need here and now. Pharmacies and pharmacists are facing really huge challenges,” Kristina Nemaniūtė-Gagė, the president of the Lithuanian Association of Pharmacies, told BNS.

Centre of Registers

She says that around 50,000 electronic prescriptions are serviced by Lithuanian pharmacies every day.

Deputy Health Minister Kristina Garuolienė said that the ministry issued recommendations for healthcare institutions, including to use paper prescriptions.

“Our legislation allows using paper prescriptions in exceptional circumstances,” she noted, adding that the main challenge was making sure that drugs are available to people who really need them.

Saulius Urbanavičius, the head of the Centre of Registers, said specialists were working to bring E. Sveikata back online as swiftly as possible.