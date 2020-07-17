EU approves additional Rail Baltica funding

The Rail Baltica infrastructure project in the Baltics has been granted additional 184 million euros of European financing to be invested until 2024.

The Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Committee voted on Thursday to increase its funding for the infrastructure project aimed at improving connection between Central and Northern Europe.

Read more: Rail Baltica will improve military mobility, says NATO commander

“Together with 15 percent national co-financing, the total investment amounts to 216 million euros in additional funding for the project,” a statement on Rail Baltica’s official website said.

The funding was allocated in the 2019 CEF Cohesion Transport Call framework. Rail Baltica has received 55 percent of the total available funding for cohesion projects under this framework.

“Allocation of additional funding is the best acknowledgment of Rail Baltica as the European priority project and the key to advance its implementation in all partner countries,” the Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Jaroslav Narkevič said.

Rail Baltica / BNS

Together with additional investment, Rail Baltica in the three Baltic states has already secured around 1,2 billion euros in financing from the EU funds.

In addition to 184 million euros to the Baltics, CEF also granted 422 million euros to the Rail Baltica section in Poland.

Rail Baltica is a railway infrastructure project to link Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland with a European standard gauge rail line. The railway construction started in 2019 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Read more: Rail Baltica may be a burden on taxpayers, EU auditors warn