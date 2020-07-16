Five millionaires in Lithuania's parliament, including leaders of ruling and opposition parties

Five members of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, own assets in excess of one million euros, according to their declarations to the tax authorities.

By far the wealthiest politician is Ramūnas Karbauskis, the leader of the ruling Farmers and Greens Union. In his declaration to the State Tax Inspectorate (VMI), Karbauskis listed 24.3 million euros of assets.

The wealth of Karbauskis' household stands at 24.5 million, an increase of some 8 million euros from the year before. The new assets include a 7-million-euro residence, other pieces of real estate worth around 0.5 million and 700,000 euros in savings owned by his wife.

The household of Bronius Bradauskas, a social democrat MP, owns 9.9 million euros in assets, including 8.3 million in his personal holdings.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, the leader of the conservative Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats party, has declared personal assets of 1.5 million.

However, his wife Austėja Landsbergienė, who runs a chain of private primary schools, owns 13 million euros. Last year, the family declared wealth of 1.9 million.

Liberal MP Kęstutis Glaveckas also owns 1.5-million-euro assets, while his wife additionally brings 2.7 million.

Barely making into the millionaire club is conservative MP Kazys Starkevičius with assets worth a little over a million euros.

Justice Minister Elvinas Jankevičius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

According to VMI declarations, the wealthiest members of the government cabinet are Justice Minister Elvinas Jankevičius (800,000 euros), Environment Minister Kęstutis Mažeika and Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevič (600,000 euros each).

The ‘poorest’ member of the cabinet is Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga who has declared 58,000 euros in assets to the tax inspectorate.

The personal assets of Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis are worth between 200,000 and 300,000 euros, according to his declaration.

The family of President Gitanas Nausėda have declared property worth nearly 760,000 euros, in addition to almost 100,000 euros of liabilities.