US army secretary to visit Lithuania

US Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy will visit Lithuania discuss America's military presence in the region, the Lithuanian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis and McCarthy will meet in Vilnius on Thursday to "discuss defense cooperation of Lithuania and the United States, US military presence in the region, joint procurement projects, and plans for Lithuanian Armed Forces infrastructure development," the ministry said in a press release.



As part of its efforts toward allied military presence, Lithuania has been investing in the development of its military infrastructure.

The US is also contributing to the modernisation of Lithuania's military training infrastructure. The country invested around 4.1 million US dollars in the Pabradė training area near Vilnius between 2017 and 2019, according to the ministry.

Last year, Lithuania signed a 145-million-euro agreement with the US government for the purchase of 200 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs).

The JLTVs will be manufactured by Oshkosh Defense and are to be delivered to Lithuania between late 2021 and 2024 for use by its Land and Special Operations Forces.

Lithuania is also buying six American Black Hawk helicopters for around 300 million euros.



US Secretary of the Army is a senior civilian position, which is nominated by the president and confirmed by the US Senate. The secretary is responsible for all management matters involving the Army.