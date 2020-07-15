No need for tighter border controls amid coronavirus spikes, Lithuanian minister says

There is currently no need to tighten controls on people returning to Lithuania from abroad, despite a spike in coronavirus cases in some countries, Interior Minister Rita Tamašunienė has said.

The Lithuanian government is not planning to introduce passport checks for people crossing the border by car, Tamašunienė told LRT RADIO on Tuesday.

“That would mean [...] closing the borders again,” she said. “Things are not so bad at the moment as to make us keep people under pressure and prevent them from travelling at least to a nearby country where the epidemiological situation is good.”

However, travelers arriving by plane or by ship are still subject to passport control.

Tamašunienė said it would be irrational to check travelers randomly without shutting the borders, because it would be too difficult to verify where people actually arrived from.

Still, people arriving from countries with high infection rates should be responsible and self-isolate, Tamašunienė said.

“We hope that we'll continue to have only isolated cases of imported infections,” she said.

Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga warned on Monday that rising Covid-19 numbers in popular foreign resorts might cause a spike of infections in Lithuania.

Since June 1, Lithuania reported 49 coronavirus infections contracted abroad.

Travelers coming from most European countries are currently not required, although advised, to self-isolate.

The 2-week self-quarantine is mandatory for people arriving from 63 coronavirus-affected countries on the list updated weekly by the Health Ministry.

