Lithuanian president calls for more welfare in 2021 budget

Lithuania's government budget next year must include more welfare measures and higher spending on education, President Gitanas Nausėda said after discussing it with Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

Nausėda called for continuing the indexation of pensions, lowering taxes on low earners and investing more in education as the economy recovers, his office said in a press release.

Read more: One year of President Nausėda: political weakness or new kind of leadership?

“Next year's budget should be an economic transformation budget that helps Lithuania emerge stronger from the crisis – to achieve a breakthrough in the economy's priority areas,” Nausėda was quoted.

“It is also important not to lose sight of the country's long-standing problems – to combat social exclusion [and] strengthen the education system,“ he said. “In my opinion, the state budget must convey the vision of a welfare state.”

Nausėda said a priority goal for the next budget is to improve the quality of life for elderly people who face the highest risk of poverty, adding that pensions could be raised by around 8 percent in 2021.

“I am also calling for a further consistent reduction of the tax burden for the lowest income earners,” Nausėda said, calling to raise the monthly tax-exempt income threshold for low-earners to 450 euros.

The president emphasised the importance of investing in security and defence. Despite lower budget revenue expected next year, he proposed to keep defence spending unchanged, at 1 billion euros, according to the press release.