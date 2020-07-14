Photo exhibition documents silence of pandemic in Vilnius and Paris

An online photo exhibition about life in Vilnius and Paris during the coronavirus quarantine opens simultaneously in both cities on Tuesday as France celebrates Bastille Day.

“The idea to organise a virtual photo exhibition came to us during the quarantine period, seeing the streets of Paris empty, the rhythm of the big city pausing and silence unexpectedly setting in,” Nerijus Aleksiejūnas, Lithuania's ambassador to France, told BNS.

“That silence seemed to be universal and, paradoxically, it has brought Vilnius and Paris closer together,” he added.

Yolita Rene, a Lithuanian-born artist who lives in Paris, is the curator of the exhibition and the author of the slideshow film Paris – Vinius. Le silence spectaculaire (Paris – Vinius. The Spectacular Silence).

The exhibition features images by nine photographers: Michel Bourguet, Olivier Marchesi, Ludo Segers, Edvard Blaževič, Ramūnas Danisevičius, Algimantas Kunčius, Justinas Stacevičius, Benas Gerdžiūnas and Domantas Umbrasas.

In the film, their works are shown to the soundtrack by Dominikas Dingimas, a young Lithuanian composer.

The online photo exhibition and the film are available here.