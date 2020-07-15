Fighting in Ukraine’s trenches. ‘I am so tired of all of this’ (II)

LRT English presents a story from inside the Grey Zone in Donbass. Although controlled by Ukrainain forces, this buffer zone is still contested by both sides, who use artillery, raids, as well as propaganda to gain an edge in this ongoing war of attrition.

“Are they still shooting there?” This question often follows conversations about the frontline in Donbass not only abroad, but also in Ukraine. Isolated from the rest of the world and on the blindside of news cycles, Ukrainian soldiers maintain a bleak rhythm of fighting.