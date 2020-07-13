Lithuania allocates €2m for coronavirus-hit event organisers

Lithuania will allocate 2 million euros to compensate organisers that were forced to cancel events due to the coronavirus quarantine measures, the Lithuanian Council of Culture said on Monday.

The fund will be used to reimburse losses for organisers who had to cancel or downscale events scheduled for March 16 through June 17 in Lithuania or March 16 through December 31 abroad.

“The key thing is that applications can only be submitted by event organisers who have not received any other state or municipal support,” Mindaugas Bundza from the council told BNS.



A legal entity will be eligible for up to 30,000 euros in compensation. If applications exceed the allocated 2 million euros, the compensations will be proportionally reduced for all successful applicants.

The event organisers can apply for compensation until July 22.

In total, the Lithuanian government has designated 25 million euros for various measures aimed at helping the cultural sector recover after the coronavirus pandemic.

Another 43 million euros will be spent on the development and upgrading of cultural infrastructure.



