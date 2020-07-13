Coronavirus update: 5 new cases confirmed in Lithuania

Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,874, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

In total, 212 people are considered active cases, 1,571 have recovered, and 116 are in isolation.

Seventy-nine people have died of Covid-19 in the country so far, and another 12 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

Lithuania has since June 1 registered 48 cases of coronavirus infection contracted abroad.

A total of 461,666 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in the country so far, including 556 in the past 24 hours.