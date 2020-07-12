Coronavirus update: 8 new cases, including lab worker and medic

Four new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Lithuania on Sunday and another four on Saturday, according to the country’s authorities.

Among those infected were a worker from the National Public Health Laboratory, a medic from Utena in northeastern Lithuania, a returnee from Kazakhstan, and a person who was in contact with someone who had returned from Tadjikistan.

The lab worker is connected with a company Reiswoolf, which previously reported a breakout of Covid-19. According to the National Public Health Centre, she didn’t work in the laboratory doing tests for the coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, 207 are considered active cases, 1,571 have recovered, and 128 people are in isolation.

In total, 79 people have died from the novel coornavirus, while 12 who had been infected have died from other causes.