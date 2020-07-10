Lithuanian president signs law prompted by beach in Lukiškės square

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Friday signed into law a bill giving a "memorial" status to Lukiškės Square in central Vilnius.

The ruling bloc rushed through the bill in late June in response to Vilnius Municipality's initiative to open a pop-up beach on the square. MPs from the ruling coalition as well as the opposition criticised the installation, saying it disrespects the memory of freedom fighters.



Despite "many shortcomings", the president decided to sign it into law "in light of the current political context" so as "not to become embroiled in political intrigues" in the run-up to October's parliamentary election, his office said in a press release on Friday.

"I see many shortcomings in the process of passing the law," said Nausėda.

"Members of the general public, competent authorities and heritage protection experts were not involved in the drafting of the law," he said. "It was debated in the Seimas under the urgency procedure, which further limited possibilities for interested persons and institutions to submit their opinions and assessments".

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the president, neither the Seimas nor other authorities can unilaterally make decisions on how to perpetuate historical memory which is "an integral part of culture" and "a national value".

The law designates the capital's Lukiškės Square as the main representative square of the Lithuanian state with a monument to Vytis, its national emblem featuring a knight on horseback.



The law requires ensuring "public peace" and "due respect" for the memory of Lithuania's freedom fighters and the participants of the 1863–1864 uprising against Tsarist rule who were executed in the square in 1864.

According to the new law, the square must be used in a way that does not compromise public order or offend good morals,

VIlnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius previously said the flag in the middle of the square featuring Vytis fulfils the conditions set forth by the law.