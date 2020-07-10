LRT English Newsletter: So long RT, and thanks for all the fakes

LRT English Newsletter – July 10, 2020

Following Latvia’s lead, Lithuania has banned RT, seen by many as the main tool for Moscow’s propaganda. The Russian embassy in Vilnius described the move as “an unfriendly decision”.

The state-owned broadcaster was banned due to its links with EU-sanctioned Dmitry Kiselev – who Latvia says is the head of RT, an allegation he denies – and not due to any possible violations by the broadcaster itself. In the past, Lithuania has banned Russian programmes for inciting hatred, while Estonia has successfully closed down Sputnik operating in Tallinn. Estonia didn’t rule out the possibility of banning RT in the future.

Although Kiselev repeatedly denied his links to RT, Latvia’s media watchdog said he “has full control over RT TV programmes according to the decree signed by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin”. Kiselev is under EU sanctions for his role in promoting Russia’s annexation of Crimea.



FACEMASK POLITICS



If coronavirus cases start to spike, Lithuania could make facemasks mandatory again, according to Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis. But so far so good – restrictions on mass events will be eased next week.

The situation elsewhere in the EU varies, however, and Lithuania has introduced mandatory quarantine for those returning from Bulgaria and Romania.

The three-month quarantine has also resulted in the first legal case against the state. A business is saying the government “had a right to impose special conditions for work, services, leisure, and travel, but it had no right to shut down businesses”.



DOOMSDAY SCENARIO



In an unlikely scenario of the Kremlin moving for a full-scale conflict with NATO, any Russian troop movement through Belarus would be an early warning for the Baltic states, according to a report by a Chatham House analyst presented in June. This stems from the fact that Minsk is eager to signal its neutrality, as seen during Russia’s conflicts with Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014. And according to a recent poll, Lithuanians continue to see Russia as the main threat.



To monitor the present-day situation, the US has temporarily deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time to the Baltics. The two unarmed UAVs will patrol out of Estonia.



NOTHING TO DO WITH US

Estonia says the dispute over the Belarusian nuclear energy imports are strictly between Lithuania and Latvia. This marks the first time the Baltic states may fail to agree a joint position on third-party electricity imports, according to an Estonian minister. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called for patience, saying a deal is on the way. More on the nuances of this developing saga, here and here.



POLITICISING MEMORY



It’s about that beach, again. LRT FACTS unpick the historical reasons why the square carries such emotional charge for Lithuanians. In the end, however, are politicians merely capitalising on the sentiment in the run-up to the general election in October? Two experts interviewed in the story think so. Here’s more.



STATEHOOD DAY



Lithuania marked Statehood Day on a rainy afternoon on Monday, complete with a fly-over by NATO jets and the ceremonial singing of the Lithuanian anthem. During the occasion, the president landed himself in a social media storm with images of a drenched boy shivering next to Nausėda under an umbrella.



CONTROVERSIAL PROJECT MOVES AHEAD



Vilnius municipality gave the go-ahead to reconstruct the Sports Palace, built in 1971 and standing derelict for decades. The problem? The palace stands on the grounds of a former Jewish cemetery. The mayor says the construction will be done with “all due respect”, and the Lithuanian Jewish Community and the Committee for the Preservation of Jewish Cemeteries in Europe have okayed the project in late 2019.



MOBILITY WOES



As Brussels endorsed new rules for transport firms, Lithuania vowed to fight on. The most contentious provision in the so-called Mobility Package requires trucks to return to their country of registration every eight weeks, which Lithuania and other so-called peripheral EU states say is favouring Western European countries. Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said the deal is discriminatory, a rhetoric echoed by the country’s president Gitanas Nausėda, as well as Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius who called the move “deplorable”.



PEDESTRIANISING THE OLD TOWN



New traffic rules came into effect in Vilnius Old Town this week, aimed at limiting car flows and giving the historical streets to pedestrian life. Cars can now only move in delineated one-way loops and are forbidden from crossing the town centre in transit.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



As we’re winding out for the summer news lull, here are some more attention-grabbing entries from the past seven days:

– SpaceX, the pride and joy of Elon Musk, will cary Lithuanian satellites into space.



– Why does Belarusian opposition mark a different independence day and have an alternative flag? From our #Voices section.



– Fish-flavoured ice cream? How about beer or black bread tastes, instead? You can find all shades of strange ice cream flavours in a map published by Lithuania’s tourism promotion agency Travel Lithuania.

– With coronavirus cancelling graduation ceremonies, a student in Lithuania decided to hold one anyway and dragged into it an unsuspecting DPD courier who seemed more than happy to oblige.

– Sweden admires what Lithuania has done in the fight against disinformation, as well as moves to improve cybersecurity during elections, Maria Christina Lundqvist, the outgoing Swedish ambassador to Lithuania, said in an interview with LRT.lt. More here.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas