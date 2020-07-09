British soldier part of NATO's mission in Baltics found dead in Estonia

A British Army soldier, who served in Estonia, was confirmed dead on Sunday, the United Kingdom‘s Ministry of Defence said.

“It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence must announce the death of a soldier from the First Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

“Fusilier Sam Brownridge died of a non-battle injury while deployed on Operation Cabrit in Estonia,” UK’s Defence Ministry wrote on the government website. He was off-duty at the time, according to the BBC.

Brownridge was deployed in Estonia as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence battalion, led by the UK, aimed at deterring Russia. The other multinational NATO battalions are stationed in Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

The exact cause of the soldier's death has not been revealed, and an investigation is underway.