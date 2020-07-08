Lithuania to ease restrictions on mass events, extends passport checks

The Lithuanian government has decided to raise the number of people allowed to attend public events.

As of July 16, organisers will be allowed to hold indoor events of up to 400 people. Five hundred people will be allowed to gather indoors as of August. At the moment, the cap is 200 people.

Meanwhile up to 1,000 are allowed to attend outdoor events.

On Wednesday, the government also decided to extend controls of the EU's internal borders until August 15.

People arriving at Lithuanian airports and Klaipėda seaport will have to present their passports or identity cards. Travelers by car will not be checked, however.

Returning travelers ‘the biggest risk’

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis cautioned on Wednesday that if the number of new coronavirus infections increased, the government might reintroduce some measures, such as wearing facemasks in public transport.

“I am not saying that we're heading towards the second wave [of the coronavirus pandemic], but imported cases give us concern,” the prime minister said. “The behaviour of people who return from abroad and immediately go to church, family events, hospitals, mass events [is disconcerting].”

Saulius Skvernelis / E. Blaževič/LRT

On Wednesday, two people in Klaipėda County were confirmed to have Covid-19 after returning from the Czech Republic. One of them attended a church service before getting tested.

“People returning from countries experiencing the second wave should have a sense of responsibility [...]. Imported cases are the biggest risk,” Skvernelis added.

He said that the government was following developments in other countries, especially those that seem to be experiencing an uptick in coronavirus infections.

“We're analysing in other countries where it [the second wave] started: public transport, shopping centres, mass events. We need to be prepared,” Skvernelis said.

Lithuania confirmed ten new infections on Wednesday morning, having been reporting between one and seven daily cases for the past weeks.

“There's no basis for fear or panic yet, but we must be prepared,” he said, adding that stricter rules could be reintroduced in September.