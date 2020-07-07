Pandemic exposes need to coordinate with Poland, says Lithuanian foreign minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius says he will seek closer cooperation between Lithuania and Poland at their shared border to better deal with common security threats.

A major fire in Lithuania's southern town of Alytus and the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted the importance of smooth cross-border cooperation at the municipal level, the minister said in a press release after a visit to Sejny and Punsk.

The two towns in northeastern Poland have large Lithuanian communities.

“Cross-border agreements should be concluded in the near future to regulate cooperation between special services in crisis situations, border crossings and the transport of equipment across the border,” Linkevičius said.

Sejny County in Poland and Lazdijai District in Lithuania lie in the so-called Suwalki Gap, a corridor of crucial importance for NATO.

“We have to increase the population's resilience to various threats, carry out joint training, provide the population with the necessary protective equipment,” he added.

The Suwalki gap is a land strip of around 100 kilometers on the Lithuanian-Polish border that is wedged between the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the west and Belarus on the east. In case of a military conflict, the seizure of the strip would cut off NATO the Baltic countries land route for NATO allies to the Baltic countries.

Linkevičius welcomed active cooperation between Lithuanian and Polish education experts in dealing with educational issues important to ethnic minorities in the two neighbouring countries.

Poland is home to around 5,000 Lithuanians. Most of them live in the Sejny and Punsk region.