Lithuania to mark Statehood Day with traditional singing of anthem

Lithuania is commemorating Statehood Day on July 6, also marking the 1253 coronation of the nation's only king, Mindaugas.

At midday, the country’s president Gitanas Nausėda will take part in the flag raising ceremony outside the presidential palace.



The Honorary Guard of the Lithuanian Armed Forces will also perform a rendition of the country’s Eurovision entry, On Fire by The Roop.



At 20:00, LRT will broadcast the live singing of the national anthem of Lithuanians across the world.

In a long running tradition, people will gather along the Neris River in Vilnius 2 between the Karaliaus Mindaugo and Žveryno bridges – to sing the national anthem at exactly 21:00.