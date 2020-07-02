Šarūnas Jasikevičius leaves Žalgiris Kaunas to coach Barcelona

Šarūnas Jasikevičius is leaving as head coach of Lithuania's Žalgiris Kaunas basketball club to join FC Barcelona, the Lithuanian basketball club announced on Thursday.

Having coached Žalgiris since 2016, Jasikevičius has used a clause in his contract to end his cooperation with the club early.

One of Jasikevičius most memorable achievements with Žalgiris was in 2018 when the club made it to the EuroLeague Final Four and took the third place.

“We tried to keep Šarūnas, but the competition for him was unbelievably big. However it may be, with him at the helm, both the team, and the entire Žalgiris organisation made an incredible leap forward,” the Kaunas club's director Paulius Motiejūnas said in a statement.

Darius Maskoliūnas and Šarūnas Jasikevičius / BNS

Žalgiris will now set search for a new head coach for the upcoming season.

A former point guard, Jasikevičius won gold in the 2003 EuroBasket with the Lithuanian national team and won the bronze medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

He played with FC Barcelona in 2000–2003 and 2012–2013. He became a EuroLeague champion with the Spanish club in 2003.

Jasikevičius retired as a player and began coaching in 2014.