Lithuania’s economy to suffer in autumn, says presidential aide

Even though Lithuania’s economy stood up to the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic relatively well, the real fallout from Covid-19 will be felt in fall, a presidential advisor said on Thursday.

“The economic fallout of the pandemic is likely to manifest itself the most in fall through a higher level of unemployment and stalling export markets,” Simonas Krėpšta told the LRT RADIO.

The country’s unemployment rate has already started to climb, he added.

“The processes in the economy are rather inert. We see what is going on in our export markets, in the European Union, which is expected to suffer one of the biggest economic downturns since World War 2,” Krėpšta said.



According to the forecasts issued by the Finance Ministry earlier this week, Lithuania’s economic downturn, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, likely bottomed out in April and should be replaced by a gradual recovery in the second half of 2020.

In line with the ministry’s latest scenario of economic development, Lithuania’s gross domestic product (GDP) will contract by 7 percent in 2020, but will rebound next year and grow by 5.9 percent.

The unemployment rate in the country is expected to reach 9.5 percent this year while the number of employed persons is projected to decrease by 2.8 percent.