Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms one new case

One new case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Lithuania over the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 1,818, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Based on the latest statistics, 206 people are active cases, 1,524 are considered to have recovered and 81 are in isolation.

Seventy-eight people have died of Covid-19 in the country so far, and another ten coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

Lithuania has also recorded 28 imported coronavirus cases since June 1.

A total of 428,238 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in the country so far, including 5,398 in the past 24 hours.