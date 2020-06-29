British residents allowed to travel to Lithuania

UK citizens and residents are allowed to come to Lithuania as of Monday after the Health Ministry updated its ‘safe list’ of countries with low Covid-19 infection rates.

Lithuania's borders remains closed for citizens and legal residents of Sweden and Portugal this week, as these countries have had coronavirus infection rates above 25 new cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

The UK's rate has been 24.4.

The ‘safe list’ concerns only countries of the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. It is updated every week. The Health Ministry publishes a separate list of coronavirus-affected countries outside the EEA.

Travelers from the UK, Romania, Bulgaria and Luxembourg are still advised to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in Lithuania, although it is not mandatory.

To be considered safe, a country must report fewer than 15 new Covid-19 cases per population of 100,000 over the last two weeks.

Lithuanian citizens can travel to Lithuania from anywhere in the world.