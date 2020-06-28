Coronavirus update: 7 new cases in Lithuania confirmed over weekend

Lithuania confirmed five new coronavirus cases on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Two of the cases on Saturday had arrived from the US, and one person confirmed infected with Covid-19 on Sunday had recently visited relatives in Belarus.

As of Sunday, the total number of infections in Lithuania stands at 1,815, while 224 people are still ill, 1,503 have recovered, and 93 are in isolation.

Seventy-eight people have died from the virus.

Lithuanian authorities have tested 1,947 samples for Covid-19 on Saturday, and 4167,39 since the pandemic began.