Poppy field near Vilnius becomes social media star, to the owner's irritation – photos

A blooming poppy field in Trakai, merely half-an-hour drive from Vilnius, attracted scores of visitors over the weekend, although the owners of the land were less than thrilled.

Lithuanian social media filled with images reminiscent of Monet's paintings as visitors from the capital city and around it flocked to the field to see and take pictures of poppies in full bloom.

Ieva Vitėnienė, who has been “poppy chasing” with her family for over a decade, says she has not seen anything so beautiful before.

“I don't know if the field is private property, but it seems that the poppies were planted deliberately. I hadn't heard before about them growing so abundantly here, but this year, they just exploded,” Ieva tells LRT.lt.

Ieva in the poppy field near Trakai / I. Vitėnienė

Even Trakai Municipality shared pictures of the field on its Facebook page, inviting people to visit the town.

Ieva notes, however, that she always hunts for good shots responsibly.

“We always take pictures from the edge of the field, don't go to the middle so as not to trample on the flowers and for fear of mites,” she says.

However, it seems that not all the visitors have been so careful.

Tatiana Vainovskaja, the owner of the field, posted a video on Monday, pleading with poppy admirers to stop walking on her triticale crops.

“People, please, these crops are our family's living, and you are destroying them,” she said in the video shared on Facebook.