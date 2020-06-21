Coronavirus update: six news cases, including a teacher

Six new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Lithuania on Saturday and Sunday, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

Four of the new cases were registered in Vilnius District, and another two in Šiauliai District in northern Lithuania.

Two of the six new cases involved family members of a person who had recently returned from Russia.

A teacher was also among the new cases, but had worked remotely and maintained only short contacts with students. No student is considered at risk of becoming infected, according to the country’s authorities.

Meanwhile, Estonia and Latvia haven’t registered any new cases as of Sunday morning.