LRT English Newsletter: It’s (not) over

LRT English Newsletter – June 19, 2020

As of Wednesday, Lithuania is no longer under quarantine. It’s a huge step – except that it doesn’t feel like one, since most of the actual restrictions had already been gradually lifted. The biggest change is that we’re no longer required (though still advised) to wear facemasks in shops or public transport and bars can stay open beyond 23:00.

It’s been an unusual three months – which we review in our quarantine timeline and photo gallery – and, according to the prime minister, the war is not over, even if Lithuania “won the battle”.

The coronavirus does not seem to have hit Lithuania as hard as had been feared. But it may be because the measures worked – scientists say that the lockdown helped save up to 1,000 lives.



SUMMER WITHOUT TRAVEL



Although the EU is gradually opening up its internal borders – and Lithuanians are now able to go to Poland without any restrictions – Lithuania has yet to allow travel from the UK, Sweden and Portugal due to their high coronavirus counts. The country has also released a ‘blacklist’ of 45 countries where travel is discouraged.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s insurance companies say they will not be insuring against coronavirus infections.

Those opting for a summer at home can hike on a new 100-kilometre track around Vilnius, check out art on the city’s billboards or see how local organisers can recreate Burning Man somewhere in Lithuania. For movie fans, a Latvian chef has suggested making popcorn out of buckwheat.



80 YEARS SINCE SOVIET OCCUPATION



Lithuania commemorated several important, if tragic, dates related to its World War Two history. On June 15, 1940, Soviet troops marched into the country, spelling an end to Lithuania as an independent country. Not everyone understood the significance of what was happening, according to historian Algimantas Kasparavičius, while the world’s eyes were on Hitler marching in Paris.

One year later, on June 14, the Soviets launched the first round of massive deportations, sending around 18,500 people from Lithuania to exile or labour camps in Siberia.

Lithuania’s Seimas has condemned Russia’s denial of Baltic occupation and called to demand reparations.



NAUSĖDA’S ADDRESS TO THE NATION



Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda delivered his first yearly State of the Nation address. Unity, welfare and sustainability featured prominently, while the president also expressed thinly-veiled criticism of government officials’ ethics and decried “insurmountable obstacles” in relations with Russia.



FAST LINK GOING SLOW



Rail Baltica, the Baltic countries’ infrastructure mega-project, may cost some 50 percent more than originally planned and not be completed on time, the European Court of Auditors said in a report this week.

The auditors also project low passenger and traffic volumes, which could make the crucial rail link a financial burden on the taxpayers.



BALTIC STRIFE OVER ASTRAVYETS



There is yet no common ground among the Baltic states on Belarus’ soon-to-be-launched nuclear power plant, according to Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius. While Lithuania is intent on banning Belarusian electricity from its market, Riga is reluctant to give up power imports from the east, a crucial step for the plan to work.

The tentative agreement, in which Latvia comes short of joining the boycott, is unacceptable to many in Lithuania, including the foreign minister. The opposition has even demanded Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, who negotiated the deal, be taken off any further talks, accusing him of not being serious about Lithuania’s national interests.

Latvia’s obstinance may also hinder the Baltic countries’ planned switch to the European power grid and away from the Moscow-controlled network that includes Belarus, according to Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.



LITHUANIAN POLICE IS NOT US POLICE



With police brutality in sharp focus in the US, the Lithuanian police said they were much more restricted in the use of force than their American peers.

Over two-thirds of the Lithuanian public trust the police, surveys show, while an officer who observed a Black Lives Matter rally in Vilnius says he heard participants thanking them.

The rally has sparked conspiracy theories that Antifa was behind it. Meanwhile, a Seimas national security committee chair said that there was no big risk of either far-right or far-left extremism in Lithuania.



TURKEY BLOCKS BALTIC DEFENCE



Ankara continues to block NATO’s defence plan for the Baltic states and Poland, allied diplomats and a French defence official revealed this week. The plan has become hostage to Turkey’s ambitions to have NATO support it against the Kurds – whom the allies have supported in Syria.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Hanging onto Crimea may become too much of a financial burden for Moscow, writes Andreas Umland for Emerging Europe. Will Russia be forced to return the peninsula to Ukraine?

– A report on human rights in Lithuania has criticised the country's rejection of perceived otherness. However, recent years have also seen significant progress.

– Stumbling Stones, a series of stories by LRT RADIO, recalls the Litvak Ilgovskis brothers, the developer tycoons of interwar Kaunas whose very successful company was responsible for some of the city’s most iconic buildings.

– Burning Man has been cancelled this year, but Amber Burn is taking place in Lithuania in late August.





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas