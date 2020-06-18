Lithuanians seek holidays abroad, but insurance options are limited

Travel agencies in Lithuania are already planning summer trips, while tourists are looking for insurance against coronavirus. But insurance companies say they will not cover Covid-19 infections.

People travelling in Europe this summer should make sure they have the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). The document allows its holder to receive state-provided healthcare during a temporary stay in any European Economic Area country, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom.



Read more: Lithuania publishes ‘black list’ of countries subject to travel restrictions

EHIC is the only way to receive compensation for healthcare expenses if one falls ill with coronavirus while travelling in Europe this summer. Insurance companies say they will not include coronavirus in travel insurance packages covering holidays in Europe and outside of it.

“Insurers compare the pandemic to the risks of war or terrorism that are intangible and unpredictable,” Andrius Romanovskis, director of Lithuanian Insurers Association (LDA), told LRT TV.

Despite the risks, people miss travelling and are actively looking for options for holidays abroad, say travel agencies. But before choosing the safest holiday destination, travellers analyse health security options in different countries.

“Countries have different practices. For example, Egypt has announced it will cover medical expenses for visitors who succumb to coronavirus while staying in the country,” said Dovilė Zapkutė, head of marketing at Novaturas travel agency.

But Egypt and Turkey, two of Lithuania’s favourite summer holiday destinations, are not yet on the list of ‘safe countries’, meaning travelling there is still discouraged.

Lithuanian government updates the safe list every Monday based on the epidemiological situation of each country. Travellers can also find more information about travel restrictions, safety measures, and health services in European countries on the Re-open EU platform.