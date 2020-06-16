Lithuania will not fine foreigners who overstay

Foreigners whose permits to temporarily stay in Lithuania expired during the coronavirus quarantine will not be sanctioned, the country's Migration Department said on Tuesday.

Foreigners who overstay will not face administrative liability for two months after the end of the quarantine, the department said.

Foreigners who have already been instructed to return to their country of residence will have to leave Lithuania by midnight on August 17.

“We would like to note that foreigners in Lithuania who want to return to their countries of residence can do that, but should coordinate with institutions in their countries. To have the necessary procedures started, they should first turn to their embassies or consulates in Lithuania,” the department said.

It also noted that foreigners staying in Lithuania should take care of health insurance. Those who changed employment should turn to the Migration Department for temporary residence permits as soon as possible.

Lithuania is set to lift the nationwide quarantine on Wednesday.